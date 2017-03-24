The Second Time Around is a Canadian romantic drama co-written and directed by Leon Marr. The film stars Linda Thorson, Stuart Margolin, Laura De Carteret, Louis Del Grande, and Alexis Harrison.

Katherine Mitchell (Thorson), a widowed yet vibrant senior, wasn’t looking for love a second time – not at her age, and certainly not with grumpy Isaac Shapiro (Margolin). Despite the nosey bunch of seniors in the residence where Katherine convalesces after breaking her hip, she and Isaac warm to each other over their shared love of music. Against unforeseen obstacles, their love blooms and together they set out to fulfill Katherine’s lifelong dream of going to the opera in Milan.

“This is fundamentally a character piece,” says Marr, “so the performances are what makes it shine. To that end, I surrounded myself with veteran, theatrically trained actors, and spent a good deal of time rehearsing and planning my shots. This allowed me to shoot entire scenes in one take, with the camera floating around them.”

The Second Time Around is rated PG.