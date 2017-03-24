2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

The Second Time Around

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: alexis harrison, canadian film, drama, laura de carteret, leon marr, linda thorson, louis del grande, movies, stuart margolin, the second time around, trailers
Video credit: Sancor Distribution

The Second Time Around is a Canadian romantic drama co-written and directed by Leon Marr. The film stars Linda Thorson, Stuart Margolin, Laura De Carteret, Louis Del Grande, and Alexis Harrison.

Katherine Mitchell (Thorson), a widowed yet vibrant senior, wasn’t looking for love a second time – not at her age, and certainly not with grumpy Isaac Shapiro (Margolin). Despite the nosey bunch of seniors in the residence where Katherine convalesces after breaking her hip, she and Isaac warm to each other over their shared love of music. Against unforeseen obstacles, their love blooms and together they set out to fulfill Katherine’s lifelong dream of going to the opera in Milan.

“This is fundamentally a character piece,” says Marr, “so the performances are what makes it shine. To that end, I surrounded myself with veteran, theatrically trained actors, and spent a good deal of time rehearsing and planning my shots. This allowed me to shoot entire scenes in one take, with the camera floating around them.”

The Second Time Around is rated PG.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Power Rangers Power Rangers
Life Life

css.php