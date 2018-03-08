2017 Business Nomination
Second Hamilton mountain Shoppers Drug Mart robbed

Hamilton Police are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy on the mountain – the second in as many days.

Police say a masked man with a weapon entered the Shoppers Drug Mart at 902 Mohawk Rd. E, near Upper Ottawa St., around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He approached the pharmacist and demanded narcotics. According to police, he stole an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs and fled the area in a vehicle.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, around six-feet tall with a thin build and was wearing baggy black clothing.

The day before, police were called to an armed robbery at a Shoppers on Mohawk Rd. W, near Magnolia Dr.

In that incident, three masked men stole narcotics before taking off in a vehicle. Police say two of the men were armed with handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Staff Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.



