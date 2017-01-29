Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Second annual McMaster Indigenous health conference gathered in solidarity

Youth mental health was the focus of Saturday’s second annual McMaster Indigenous Health Conference.

It was a gathering to show solidarity towards Indigenous communities and to further the discussion of the realities of increasing suicides rates among Aboriginal youth across Canada.

Keynote speakers from North Dakota talked about the Standing Rock Resistance and how the Dakota Access Pipeline continues to have an impact on the mental health of Indigenous youth.

 


