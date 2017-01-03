The holidays may be over, but there is still plenty of winter ahead. For many the winter blues kick in, in January but feeling sad in the winter and having seasonal affective disorder are very different.

“It is sad in extreme.” Psychotherapist Marlene Filimon says research shows that seasonal affective disorder, or S.A.D is caused because there is less sunlight in winter months. In people with S.A.D this triggers higher melatonin levels during the day making people feel tired and the lack of light also affects serotonin levels, which is known as the “feel good” hormone.

Filimon says for those suffering with seasonal affective disorder, there are many things that can be done to make the winter months more tolerable. Light therapy is beneficial for many but one of the best ways to feel better in the winter is to take care of your health. Exercise is a great way to boost serotonin and to feel more motivated.

And if you have a loved one who suffers from seasonal affective disorder, do not take it lightly.

“Maybe even have suicidal thoughts because that’s something that’s more prevalent in people with S.A.D as well, take it seriously”