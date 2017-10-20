Sears liquidation

2017 Business Nomination
As Sears Canada marches closer to closing its doors for good, liquidation sales began at its remaining 74 department stores and 8 home stores across the country.

Bargain hunters lined up in front of Sears in Limeridge mall all hoping the deals held up to promises of “everything must go” and “nothing held back.” The retailer says customers could expect discounts of up to 50% but most shoppers say they were closer to 10%-20%

The national retailer has been in creditor protection since June, but wasn’t able to find a buyer that would allow it to keep operating.

As Sears prepares to shut its doors for good after 65 years in business, the liquidation sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks.


