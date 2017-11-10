Searching for a killer after human remains are discovered in West Lincoln

Since learning of the death of his younger brother Johnathan Bailey, Allan Bailey says he’s been filled with anxiety.

“I haven’t been able to sleep. I’m just waiting on the results of the autopsy.”

Allan admits his brother had a troubled past but can’t understand why someone would want to end his life. He says the father of one had plans to go to rehab.

Around 9:30 Wednesday morning police received a call saying a man’s body was found just off south Chippawa road in rural West Lincoln. Police later identified the man as Johnathan Bailey.

“When investigators arrived at the scene they did notice traumatic injuries to the victim. He’s been transported to Hamilton General hospital for an autopsy.”

One of Jonathan’s nephew’s says he saw Johnathan driving his car around 6 or 7 the night before his body was found. Police are now searching for that car, a black 2005 Ford Escape, with aluminium rims, a roof rack, a stick figure family decal and could have an Ontario or possible a Quebec license plate.