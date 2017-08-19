Searching for a home

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
20 residents from the Topper Motel in Niagara are being kicked out of their home. The motel is not safe to live in according to the Thorold fire department and the owner has refused to make the required changes to bring the building up to code.

With many of the tenants facing homelessness, their pets also have no place to go, that is until Lincoln County Human Society stepped in.

“Part of our mandate is to help people stay with their pets and if we can give them transitional housing to accommodate the situation, we’re happy to do it.”

It’ll cost $20 a day which the humane society will absorb.

Residents were given notices saying due to financial difficulty the Topper Motel will close at the end of August. Paralegal Lisa Ridsdill also stepped in to help. She’ll file 11 tenant applications with a goal of getting up to $2000 in compensation for the tenants but applications will take weeks to be processed.

Most tenants are thankful for the help but say it isn’t enough.


