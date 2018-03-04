The search for Kaden Young continues

OPP, along with family and friends continue their search for 3 year old Kaden Young, who was swept away in the Grand River flood.

It has been eleven grueling days.

It happened after midnight on February 21st. The Grand River began flooding quickly, its waters spilling on to a roadway in Waldemar, 20km west of Orangeville. Kaden Young’s mother drove past a road closure sign, their van was swept away by the flood.

It is a tragedy that has touched many.

Today, volunteers searched the banks of the Grand River near the Belwood Bridge.

The large pieces of ice that line the river banks have made the search more complex.

The area of focus is 13km, from where the van went into the water to a hydro dam where the OPP say the boy’s body could not have gotten past.

The search has been difficult. Not only for police but for the volunteers who have become so invested in the cause.

Some volunteers have come back day after day. In the hopes of bringing closure to a family they’ve never met.

Some laid teddy bears on the Belwood Bridge unable to think of such a tragedy happening in their own lives.

While the OPP have scaled back on their search for Kaden, they say they are trying to prioritize to make the best use of their resources. When asked if the search may be called off before the boy is found, the answer was that they are evaluating the situation day by day.