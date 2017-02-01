Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Search continues for Toronto filmmaker who disappeared in Florida waters

The U.S. Coast Guard continues their search for Toronto filmmaker Rod Stewart after he went missing off the coast of Florida.

Thirty-seven-year-old Stewart was reported missing on Tuesday after a deep dive while filming a documentary called “Sharkwater: Extinction”.

He is best known for his award-winning 2006 documentary Sharkwater. The film examined shark-hunting and how the practice has impacted the ocean ecosystem.

The movie’s Facebook page pleaded for volunteers to help with the search mission saying, “Authorities are doing all they can to search but we need anyone with access to a boat / dive gear to help search. A call to the Coast Guard came in around 5:15pm ET last night. ***** If you are in the area and can volunteer in search efforts, please get in touch with the appropriate parties.”


