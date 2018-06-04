;
Search continues for missing St. Catharines man

BINGLEY

Niagara Regional Police continue to search for a missing man from St. Catharines.

18-year-old Quintin Bingley hasn’t been seen since Friday May 25 when walking into his home in the area of Parnell Rd. and Pearce Ave.

Niagara Police say their marine unit was out again Monday morning and they are now working with Erie County to search areas along the shoreline.

Bingley is described as 5’7″, slim, 140 lbs with short dirty blonde hair.

He has an earring in his left ear and an arrow tattooed on his right forearm.

Bingley was last seen wearing a light-coloured t-shirt with khaki shorts.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 x 4233.



