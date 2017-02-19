Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
UPDATE: Body of Hamilton man pulled from water after falling through ice

The body of a 68-year-old Hamilton man was pulled from a pond at the Waterford Conservation area this afternoon. A nine-year-old boy, the man’s grandson who is from Burlington, also fell through the ice but was saved and is expected to be O.K.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jani Daliyanazlon was ice fishing on Saturday while his nephew was skating. The man fell through a section of the ice roughly 80 meters from shore. The boy tried to save him but he also fell in the water. Other ice fishers were nearby and came to the rescue and saved the boy but could not rescue Daliyanazlon.

Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services attempted to find the man but had to suspend their search at around 9 p.m. due to safety concerns. The OPP underwater search and recovery unit resumed their search earlier today and found the man’s body around noon.

Though those who live around the area said the pond is popular for ice fishing, yesterday’s

 


