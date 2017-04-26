The search continues for Helen Robertson

The search for a Burlington woman who went missing nearly one year ago resumed Tuesday at Norton park. The search was ordered after Helen Robertson’s wallet was found in a nearby football field on Monday.

The 79 year old woman with alzheimer’s went missing from her Milcroft Park home last July. Her home is only about a kilometre and a half from where her wallet was found in a football field, by maintnece crews.

Tuesday, police searched the wooded areas and creeks surrounding the football field believing whoever found the wallet discovered it nearby before discarding it.

“To whomever discovered that wallet over the weekend. We’re not looking to get somebody in trouble for picking that up. What’s important to us is finding the original location of where that wallet was found so we can search that area.”

This isn’t the first time police have searched the area, they combed it over extensively when Helen first went missing last summer, calling in the canine unit, the marine unit and even doing an aerial search. But that searched turned up nothing.

There is a nearby pound that was not searched today. Police would not say weather they plan to bring in divers to search the water.