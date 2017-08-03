Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Missing 95-year-old Mississauga man located

Posted:
Category: Peel
Tags: 95, alzheimer's, Cyril Penn, missing man, mississauga, peel police, port credit

95 man

Peel police have located a missing 95-year-old man from Mississauga.

Police say Cyril Penn, 95, was found at a hospital early Thursday morning. His exact condition is presently unknown.

Penn had been last seen on August 2 at 3:30 p.m . at his residence in the area of The Greenway and Enola Ave. in Port Credit.

There was concern for Penn’s well-being as he suffers from Alzheimer’s and other medical conditions.

Peel police would like to thank the public and media in it’s assistance in finding Penn.


