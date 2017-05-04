Search for Ager Hasan continues

Hundreds of friends and family filled a Kitchener funeral home Wednesday to remember Melinda Vasilije. She was found dead in her apartment Friday morning, she died from multiple stab wounds.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 24 year old Ager Hasan for the murder. Police believe he is somewhere in the United States.

Jag Jamil is Hasan’s brother and knew Vasilije quite well.

“There was a caring loving relationship for both of them.”

Ager Hasan’s brother says the entire situation came as a shock to the family and they don’t know why he took off to the United States.

“He’s never been in trouble so he’s scared, that’s it. He’s just scared.”

Jamil says before April, his brother didn’t have a criminal record. But on April 3rd, a matter of weeks before the murder police say Hasan was charged with break and enter and assault and was under conditions not to contact Vasilije.

“He never laid a hand on her, on Melinda, it was two other guys that he got in an altercation with.”

Jamil says the fight that night happened after his brother admitted to seeing other girls. According to the Reddit post, Hasan and Vasilije were having the same argument the night of the murder.

Police know Hasan crossed into the U.S. on the Peace Bridge from Fort Erie 6a.m on Friday. He was last spotted in Pennsylvania that same morning.