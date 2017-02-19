Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicks off in St. Catharines

St. Catharines has officially been hit by curling fever with the opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Meridian Centre will be home to the country’s best in women’s curling for the next nine days.

Today’s games featured wins from Team Manitoba, Team Nova Scotia and the highly anticipated match up between Team Ontario and Team Canada saw skip Rachel Homan take the win over Chelsea Carey.

St. Catharines won the bid to host the tournament back in December of 2015. Tournament coordinators said they expect up to 60,000 spectators at the Meridian Centre throughout the tournament.