Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicks off in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara, Ontario, Sports
Tags: Chelsea Carey, curling, Meridian Centre, Rachel Homan, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, st catharines, women

St. Catharines has officially been hit by curling fever with the opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Meridian Centre will be home to the country’s best in women’s curling for the next nine days.

Today’s games featured wins from Team Manitoba, Team Nova Scotia and the highly anticipated match up between Team Ontario and Team Canada saw skip Rachel Homan take the win over Chelsea Carey.

St. Catharines won the bid to host the tournament back in December of 2015. Tournament coordinators said they expect up to 60,000 spectators at the Meridian Centre throughout the tournament.

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php