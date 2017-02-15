Scotties Tournament of Hearts coming to Niagara

Canada’s top female curlers will be “hurrying hard” in St. Catharines this week for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. This will be the first time the competition will be held in the Niagara area.

There is plenty on the line for the 15 teams competing in the tournament. The winning team will represent Canada in the Women’s World Championship in Beijing, China. All 10 provinces and 3 territories will be represented in the tournament, the first time that has ever happened in the tournaments history.

“If they medal at the worlds then they are automatically into the Olympic trials in Ottawa.” Doug Geddie, Curling Canada.

The sport has grown since being officially added to the Olympics in 1998 and two years ago more than half a million Canadians tuned in to watch the Scotties.

Curling Canada says over 60% of tickets for the opening and closing day have been sold. The tournament kicks off this Saturday and runs until next weekend.