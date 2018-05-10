Green Party Campaign

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner held a campaign rally in Hamilton where he promised to shake up the status quo at Queen’s Park. He was joined by local candidates, many who have never run before from Hamilton and Burlington. Mike Schreiner explained his platform and why people should vote green.

“The gong show of a debate that happened Monday night just shows you what happens almost every day at Queen’s Park, where you have three status quo leaders more interesting in tearing each other down than building Ontario up and people are telling me they want something different.”

Schreiner’s party didn’t have a seat in the legislature, but in Guelph where he’s running there’s no incumbent with Liberal MPP Liz Sandals retiring.