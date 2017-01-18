Why some schools closed while others stayed open

The threat of freezing rain forced the Hamilton public school board to close it’s schools for the day. The decision to cancel busses this morning came down before 6am. Some rural parts of the city and some subdivisions were deemed too slippery to guarantee safe transportation of students. But because of different policies, Catholic schools were still open.

“It’s a tough decision everyday…and the end of the day the number one reason to cancel school is student safety.” Manny Figueiredo, Public Director of Education.

The decision to cancel busses is made by weather spotters who go out and check road conditions at 5:30 in the morning. If busses are cancelled public schools are closed too, but Catholic schools remain open. Parents we spoke to say it’s confusing, and both boards should follow the same policy.

The public director of education doesn’t regret the decision. “We know it’s difficult and we know when parents look out the window it looks fine, we trust our bus providers they’re out on the routes and providing info in real time, that’s what we have to base it on.”