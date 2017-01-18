School and Transportation Cancellations for Jan. 18

Buses serving Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled today due to road conditions. Schools are open. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 18, 2017

For Jan. 18, 2017, buses are cancelled for CALEDON only. Buses for @JamesGrievePS, Huttonville and @SouthFieldsV are running. Schools open. — Peel School Board (@PeelSchools) January 18, 2017

Durham Student Transportation Services says buses are cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 due to inclement weather. @DurhamSTS — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) January 18, 2017