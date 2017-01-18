School and Transportation Cancellations for Jan. 18
Buses serving Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled today due to road conditions. Schools are open.
— DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 18, 2017
For Jan. 18, 2017, buses are cancelled for CALEDON only. Buses for @JamesGrievePS, Huttonville and @SouthFieldsV are running. Schools open.
— Peel School Board (@PeelSchools) January 18, 2017
Durham Student Transportation Services says buses are cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 due to inclement weather. @DurhamSTS
— CHCH News (@CHCHNews) January 18, 2017
All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools are open for student learning. Click here for more info https://t.co/ANsbXlDLo0
— SCSTC (@SCSTC_SchoolBus) January 18, 2017
