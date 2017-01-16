Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
School principal warning families of possible coyote sightings

The principal at Lincoln Alexander Elementary School is warning students and their parents to be on the lookout for coyotes in the area.

Principal Rob Maudsley said he was recently informed of possible coyote sightings by members of the school community. The school is near Randall Park, a wooded area south of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway between Upper Gage and Upper Sherman.

There have not been any incidents reported, but Maudsley wanted to warn parents as a precaution. These types of animals are a risk to pets and children.

Visit the City of Hamilton website for tips on what to do if confronted by a coyote.

 

 

 


