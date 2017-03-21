2016 Business Excellence Awards
School bus stolen from Burlington parking lot

Halton police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 72-passenger school bus that was stolen in Burlington.

The bus was taken from a parking lot on the North Service Rd. near Appleby Line between March 10 and March 20.

Police say the 1999 International Model 3800 yellow school bus was listed for sale when it was stolen.

It has an Ontario licence plate number BK8359 and “Hamilton Christian Transportation Services” written on the side of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2316.


