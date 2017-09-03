School bus shortage expected ahead of first day of school

Parents are being warned of a bus driver shortage in Hamilton that will impact over a dozen routes on the first day of school.

According to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board website 18 routes in both the public and catholic boards could see delays.

The board’s student transportation services is working with local bus companies to try to minimize the effects on students.

Parents are encouraged to sign up for email notifications of delays and cancellations.