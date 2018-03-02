School and bus cancellations for Fri. March 2, 2018

District School Board of Niagara

Due to the weather, all schools and administrative offices are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Niagara Catholic District School Board

All Niagara Catholic schools and sites are closed due to the weather.

Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority

The school is closed due to weather.

Grand Erie District School Board

All zones, including all Grand Erie schools and board facilities are closed due to snow.

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Transportation is cancelled and schools are closed to students.

Brock University

Brock University’s main campus will be closed until 10 a.m., allowing snow removal crews time to clear roads and sidewalks and ensure safe passage for drivers and pedestrians.

Rosalind Blauer Centre for Child Care – Brock University

Daycare is closed due to weather.

Niagara College

Niagara College campuses are closed today due to inclement weather, and classes and activities are cancelled.