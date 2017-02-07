School bus cancellations for Feb. 7, 2017

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses are cancelled today but schools are open. — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) February 7, 2017

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled but schools are open. — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) February 7, 2017

Halton District School Board & Halton Catholic District School Board schools are open but all transportation is cancelled (zones 1, 2 & 3) — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) February 7, 2017

Peel District School Board: All buses cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga but schools remain open. — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) February 7, 2017

Simcoe County: All school buses cancelled but schools are open. — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) February 7, 2017

Trinity Christian School in #Burlington is closed today. — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) February 7, 2017