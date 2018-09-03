Saving Anya

The family of a young Hamilton girl battling cancer is asking for the public’s help.

Anya Martinez has been battling cancer since she was two years old. She is now 10, but the cancer is back.

Her parents say on top of leukemia, she is suffering from several viruses impacting her immune system.

Through social media the family is asking Anya’s supports to join them tomorrow afternoon at 1 o’clock in the courtyard in front of the McMaster Children’s Hospital. Hundreds of people are expected to show up.

They’re hoping encouragement will help Anya pull through this difficult time.