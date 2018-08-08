;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Saudi Arabia rift

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: degroote school of business, Foreign Affairs Department, marvin ryder, mcmaster university, niagara college, Saudi Arabia, universities


Canadian Universities are scrambling to react, after Saudi Arabia suddenly cancelled scholarships and re-called students studying in this country.

McMaster University says it has about 150 Saudi students in the faculty of Health Sciences and another 40 in other programs.

Niagara College was expecting 40 students from Saudi Arabia to arrive for the fall term. Niagara actually has campuses in Saudi Arabia, but says it’s unaware of any impact on those operations.

The tensions seem to have begun with a tweet from Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department, which decried the detention of some female activists in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, the Saudis have reportedly stopped accepting grain that originated in Canada and Saudi air flights have been cancelled to and from Toronto.

Marvin Ryder from Degroote School of Business says this was seen as interference in internal policy.

He says a harder line has been coming from the Kingdom in recent years since the ascension of the new crown Prince but says the sudden and swift action based on a tweet was surprising.

Ryder says Canadian schools were caught off guard by this announcement, which comes just weeks before the fall semester begins.



LATEST STORIES

Saudi Arabia rift

Hamilton Bulldogs new Head Coach

Two best friends' survival story

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php