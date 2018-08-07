;
Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian flights

The clash between Saudi Arabia and Canada is intensifying and has provoked Saudi Airlines to suspend flights to and from Canada starting August 13.

Saudi Airlines tweeted earlier today announcing the suspension.

Saudi Airlines operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

The fallout is a result of a tweet from Global Affairs Canada calling for the kingdom to immediately release jailed human rights activists.

Riyadh also suspended all new trade agreements with Canada, recalled its own ambassador and gave Canada 24 hours to leave the country.



