Saturday night stabbing in downtown Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: downtown, fled, hamilton, info, media officer, Monday, police, saturday, stabbing, victim

Hamilton Police have commenced an investigation about a stabbing in the downtown core. Limited details were available on Sunday but the media officer is expected to provide more information on Monday.

Police said the stabbing happened on Saturday night at King street and East Avenue North. Police added that someone in the area who witnessed the stabbing called them. When detectives arrived the victim was gone and it was determined at the scene that the injuries were not life threatening.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 

 


