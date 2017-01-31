Sarah McLachlan to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall Of Fame

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
2017-01-31
Category: Entertainment
Tags: Canadian Hall of Fame, hall of fame, junos, Sarah McLachlan

sarahHOF
(Photo Courtesy Sarah McLachlan)

After more than 30 years in the music industry, Nova Scotia-born singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“Sarah McLachlan is one of this country’s most beloved artists. From the moment we first heard her sing, nearly 30 years ago, we were captivated by the beauty of her voice and words,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts in a statement. “She is a unique artist who is respected the world over, and she continues to inspire a new generation of artists. Sarah is a trailblazer for women in this industry, not only because of her music, but also because of her philanthropic endeavours and her belief in music education. We are honoured to welcome her into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.”

McLachan will join the ranks of Canadian music icons in the Hall of Fame, including Burton Cummings, Alanis Morissette, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, and Shania Twain.

“I’m truly blessed to be in such incredible company with all of the amazing past honourees,” said McLachlan. “This comes as a complete sweet surprise as I still feel like I’m just getting started.”

In 2015, McLachlan received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Achievement, which honours Canadians who have contributed their voice and vision to the country and whose excellence has earned national and international acclaim.

The 46th Annual Juno Awards will be hosted in Ottawa and will air on April 2.


