Salads with flair

The garden salad is yesterday’s news because Teresa Makarewicz has some recipes that put an international spin on your leafy greens. For more recipes visit foodlandontario.ca

Samosa-Style Potato Salad

This mildly exotic potato salad pairs beautifully with any kind of grilled meat or fish. If you like, just before serving stir in chopped fresh Ontario Coriander.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

2 lb (1kg) small Ontario Potatoes, scrubbed and cut in half or quarters if large

1 cup (250 mL) fresh Ontario Peas

1 cup (250 mL) julienned Ontario Carrots

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Ontario Red Onion

3 tbsp (45 mL) mild Indian curry paste

2 tbsp (25 mL) each apple cider vinegar and vegetable oil

2 tsp (10 mL) Ontario Honey

1 tsp (5 mL) finely minced fresh gingerroot

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper (optional)

1 large clove Ontario Garlic, pressed pepper

In large pot of simmering, salted water, cook potatoes until fork tender, about 13 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 tbsp (15 mL) of cooking water. Transfer potatoes to large bowl. Meanwhile, in small saucepan, cook peas in boiling water until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water, drain again; add to potatoes, along with carrots and onion.

In small bowl, whisk together curry paste, vinegar, oil, reserved cooking water, honey, ginger, salt, cayenne pepper, if using and garlic. Pour half of the dressing over the hot potato mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate remaining dressing. Refrigerate salad uncovered, until cooled, about 30 minutes or cover and refrigerate up to 1 day.

To serve, pour remaining dressing over potatoes and toss. Season to taste with pepper.

Tip: Try a combination of yellow-fleshed, red and white small potatoes.

Lebanese Fattoush

This refreshing salad, packed with fresh seasonal vegetables and herbs, is perfect for a large gathering. If you like, garnish with an extra sprinkle of sumac and fresh ground black pepper.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Serves 10

1/3 cup (75 mL) extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey

1 tsp (5 mL) ground sumac (optional)

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) fresh ground black pepper

3 cloves Ontario Garlic, pressed or minced

Salad:

1 head Ontario Romaine Lettuce, torn into pieces (about 8 cups/2 L)

2 cups (500 mL) coarsely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley (about 1 large bunch)

or 1 cup (250 mL) each chopped Ontario Parsley and Mint

5 Ontario Green Onions, thinly sliced

4 Ontario Tomatoes, chopped

4 Ontario Greenhouse Mini Cucumbers, sliced

1 Ontario Sweet Red Pepper, coarsely chopped

2 cups (500 mL) pita chips, store-bought or homemade

In small bowl, stir together oil, lemon juice, honey, sumac (if using), salt, pepper and garlic. Set aside.

Salad: In large bowl, combine lettuce, parsley, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and red pepper. Add dressing and toss to coat. Add pita chips; toss and serve immediately.

Tip: To make pita chips: place 3 whole wheat pitas on large baking sheet. Brush both sides with 2 tbsp (25 mL) of olive oil; sprinkle with salt, pepper and sumac, if you like.

Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven until crisp, turning once, about 10 minutes. Let cool. Break into pieces.