Safe injection site opens in Hamilton

Health officials in Hamilton are hoping a new safe injection site will cut down on the number of people dying from drug overdoses in the city.

87 people died from an opioid overdose in Hamilton last year which is up from 52 deaths the previous year. This is the first safe injection site in the city. It opens on June 5th and will be open 7 days a week. People will be able to come down with their drugs and take those drugs under the watchful eye of a healthcare professional.

At this temporary safe injection site, at 71 Rebecca Street in downtown Hamilton, drug users will be able to come with their drugs and be provided with clean needles and supplies. The safe injection site will be staffed by a medical professional and at least two community workers, one of which has either used drugs in the past, or are still using.

People who spoke to CHCH say they’re in favor of the safe injection site.

“In the end I do think it’s a good idea, because you don’t want people overdosing on the street and dying, every life is precious”.

While this is the first location in Hamilton there are already safe injection sites in Toronto, Ottawa, Kingston, and Guelph. This is a trial run for the safe injection site that will run until the end of November.