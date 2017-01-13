2016 Business Excellence Awards
Anytime you buy or sell something through Kijiji or Craig’s list, there’s a chance you could get robbed if you’re not careful. But since November, some police departments have created a special spot to complete your deal safely.

Peel police started to see a disturbing pattern last year, punk off style robberies. That’s when people show up to a location to sell an item and two people show up and rob them of their goods. It happened at least 9 times last year alone in Peel so police created safe exchange spaces.

Hamilton and Halton police don’t currently have a safe exchange zone set up, Niagara police however have one similar set up at a detachment in Welland.

Police say if you are going to buy and sell through those sites, always meet in a public spot and bring a friend.


