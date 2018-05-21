;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Safe Boating Week

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: boats, hamilton, hamilton police, Lakes, opp, Safe Boating Week, safety


The Ontario Provincial Police are reporting an eight year high in boating fatalities.

The news comes as we launch Safe Boating Week across the province.

Much improved weather today had people getting their boats into the waters of Hamilton Harbour.

OPP say 31 people died last year compared to 23 in 2016.

The leading cause was falling overboard.

Hamilton Police Marine Unit are patrolling waterways throughout the boating season, enforcing the rules including wearing a life jacket.

Also a reminder to steer clear of large commercial ships and be aware of potential bad weather.

Safe Boating Week runs until May 25th.



LATEST STORIES

Safe Boating Week

Johnny Manziel signs with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Royal Wedding

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php