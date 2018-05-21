The Ontario Provincial Police are reporting an eight year high in boating fatalities.

The news comes as we launch Safe Boating Week across the province.

Much improved weather today had people getting their boats into the waters of Hamilton Harbour.

OPP say 31 people died last year compared to 23 in 2016.

The leading cause was falling overboard.

Hamilton Police Marine Unit are patrolling waterways throughout the boating season, enforcing the rules including wearing a life jacket.

Also a reminder to steer clear of large commercial ships and be aware of potential bad weather.

Safe Boating Week runs until May 25th.