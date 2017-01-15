Hamilton RV Expo gives new outlook to lavish, yet practical, road trips
If the Winter blues have gotten in the way, then try to imagine a road trip to a warmer destination.
But instead of a plane, think of an RV as the mode of transportation.
Kelly Botelho was at the Hamilton RV Expo on Saturday at the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum and had the opportunity to check out everything from the most practical and the most extravagant specs that recreational vehicles have to offer these days.
