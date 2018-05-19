Royal wedding preparations

The Royals are preparing for the big day tomorrow and people here at home are doing the same. The anticipation is building, from royal scones to viewing parties, many have hopped on board the wedding train.

People are becoming eager to watch Megan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.

British stores in the area have been buzzing.

The best seller? Clotted cream that usually used to top scones.

This British bake shop owner Tony Armstrong had an idea to add to the hype. They’ve created a royal wedding scone.

The bakery held a Facebook poll to determine the royal scone, the winner? A lemon ginger. Lemon to represent the flavour of the wedding cake and the ginger to represent prince harry’s hair.

“When we’d first done it we weren’t sure if it would work. But they’ve turned out fantastic, in fact once it’s finished were gonna carry on as one of our scones.”

It’s Megan and Harry everything in these shops. From flags, to bears, to cupcakes you can find it all. But hurry, it’s mostly sold out.

If you’re more of an online shopper there is tons of merchandise available, some particularly strange.

A Prince Harry air freshener, royal wedding condoms, and if you ever feel like hopping into a Megan or Harry swim suit, the internet’s got you covered.

The RBG is gearing up for an event where they will live stream the wedding at 6 am. With these cut outs, it’s as if the royals will really be there.

Unfortunately the event is sold out.

But don’t fret, Eastgate Square will be hosting a tea party and replaying the wedding at 1 pm.