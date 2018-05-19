It’s official Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married.

Now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple left St. George’s Chapel in a horse-drawn carriage to tour the streets of Windsor.

Thousands of people gathered to see the royal couple as they made their way to the Queen’s Reception in St George’s Hall.

Where their 600 guests enjoyed a non-traditional lemon curd and elderflower cake designed by a friend of the bride.

Also breaking with tradition in a historic moment, Meghan Markle making most of the walk down the aisle alone.

After 7 year-old Canadian twins Brian and John Mulroney, Meghan’s page boys, captured everyone’s hearts, Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George were also part of the wedding party.

Markle’s cathedral-length veil featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth.

She was wearing a custom Givenchy bridal gown and a diamond bandeau tiara lent to her by Queen Elizabeth.

With musical performances and powerful words by Reverend Bishop Michael Curry.

It was a celebrity filled event, including the Beckhams and the Clooneys, and the night continued with their closest 200 friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who was wearing a long white dress designed by Stella McCartney, headed for the evening reception, departing Windsor Castle in a silver blue Jaguar sports car.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement following the royal wedding saying in part:

“Sophie and I congratulate the newlyweds on behalf of the Government of Canada. We wish their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a lifetime of happiness, and all the best as they start this new chapter together. We look forward to welcoming them on a future visit to Canada.”

Here in Ontario, the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington opened its doors at ?am for royal watchers early this morning.

Guests gathered at the Rock Garden Visitor Centre to watch the royal wedding live on a big screen.

The majority of guests wore colourful dresses and hats, enjoying a proper English tea with fruit and pastries. Some of them even brought along cutouts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Early speculations suggest about 3 billion people tuned in to watch the royal proceedings on television and online.