Ch-Ching! Rewards

Royal Botanical Gardens Fishway Celebration

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: burlington, celebration, cootes paradise, Marsh, royal botanical gardens


Burlington’s Royal Botanical Gardens is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Cootes Paradise Marsh Fishway.

Not only was this two-way fishway the first of its kind back in 1997, but it’s been vital in controlling local fish populations, growing the marsh ecosystem and maintaining water levels, which took a hit from recent heavy flooding.

This weekend the RBG is celebrating the 20th anniversary with guided tours, meet and greets with researchers and a workshops on local wildlife.


LATEST STORIES

Prime Minister serves ice cream in Brantford

Royal Botanical Gardens Fishway Celebration

Man charged with robbery after overnight raid at Hamilton convenience store

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php