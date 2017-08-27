Royal Botanical Gardens Fishway Celebration

Burlington’s Royal Botanical Gardens is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Cootes Paradise Marsh Fishway.

Not only was this two-way fishway the first of its kind back in 1997, but it’s been vital in controlling local fish populations, growing the marsh ecosystem and maintaining water levels, which took a hit from recent heavy flooding.

This weekend the RBG is celebrating the 20th anniversary with guided tours, meet and greets with researchers and a workshops on local wildlife.