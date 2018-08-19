;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Routine traffic stop leads to the arrest a man for possession of drugs

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: charged, cocaine, drugs, fentenyl, hamilton police, possession


Hamilton Police making a routine traffic stop in the city’s east end, led to the arrest of a man allegedly in possession of thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

Around 5 last night, an officer was patrolling the area of King Street and East Avenue North when he stopped a 28 year-old man.

Police allege the man was carrying more than 31 grams of cocaine and nearly two grams of what investigators believe was fentenyl.

They say the drugs have a combined street value of around $3,500.

The man has been charged with several offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds under $5,000. Police say the man was to appear in court today. No other information has been made available.



LATEST STORIES

Veterans of the Dieppe raid remembered in Hamilton

Routine traffic stop leads to the arrest a man for possession of drugs

Teenage boy assaulted in Gage Park

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php