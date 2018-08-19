Routine traffic stop leads to the arrest a man for possession of drugs

Hamilton Police making a routine traffic stop in the city’s east end, led to the arrest of a man allegedly in possession of thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

Around 5 last night, an officer was patrolling the area of King Street and East Avenue North when he stopped a 28 year-old man.

Police allege the man was carrying more than 31 grams of cocaine and nearly two grams of what investigators believe was fentenyl.

They say the drugs have a combined street value of around $3,500.

The man has been charged with several offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds under $5,000. Police say the man was to appear in court today. No other information has been made available.