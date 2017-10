The 165th Rockton’s World Fair kicked off this weekend.

The fair has a long history, with the very first one being held all the way back in 1852. The event has come a long way since then, with fair goers enjoying rides, shows, and live music. Those that attended the fair today said the festivities bring the community together.

Fifty thousand people are expected to attend the weekend festivities. The fair wraps up Thanksgiving Monday.