Rock Steady Boxing helps those with Parkinson’s disease

A boxing program in Niagara is helping those with Parkinson’s fight back. Rock Steady Boxing focuses on flexibility, balance and strength training and some boxers have seen major health improvements since joining the class.

Boxers at White Oaks Resort and Spa are working on their hand eye coordination, footwork and balance to overcome their opponent – Parkinson’s disease.

Participants range in age from mid 50’s to as high as 88 and they practice three days a week.

Parkinson’s disease symptoms vary from person to person and can included shaking, muscle stiffness and loss of balance.

Cheryl Smith was diagnosed with it a year and half ago. She used to take nine pills a day for treatment, but that has now lowered to three pills a day.

Research shows regular exercise helps manage the symptoms of Parksinson’s.

Rock Steady Boxing started in Indianapolis, Indiana over 10 years ago and has picked up steam north of the border.

More research needs to be done on the direct link between boxing and Parkinson’s, but the disease causes a loss in many of the same elements that boxers condition to improve.

Boxing coach “Just Isaac” says the class is also a place where they can share their daily struggles with the disease.

“We don’t have a bad day and everybody works hard, everybody helps everybody. There is just such a good atmosphere.”

But for boxer Nelly Mohamed her favourite part of the class is the physicality.

“That I get to hit one another.”