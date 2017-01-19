2016 Business Excellence Awards
Rock rolls into Hall

Posted:
Category: Books & Newsmakers
Tags: baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, chris bittle, house of commons, inducted, Montreal Expos, St. Catharines MP, tim bolen, Tim Raines

Back in November, St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle stood up in the House of Commons and addressed a topic important to Canadian baseball fans- especially those in Montreal. The appeal to get longtime Montreal Expos Tim Raines inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.  Yesterday it was announced, in his last year of eligibility, the man known as The Rock will be inducted into Cooperstown at the end of July, soley based on that day in Ottawa and Chris was here this morning to discuss the decision.


