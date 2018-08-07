Robot pets

Pets are known to be used for different types of therapy. St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton adopted a special type of pet for their patients. They don’t need to be fed or walked, but you might want to bring a pack of batteries with you.

Fluffy the robotic cat lives at St. Peter’s Hospital helping patients like Jackie Gale.

“I’ll tell ya one thing, they don’t call ya, you don’t have to feed em, and they don’t need kitty litter, and you don’t have to change the kitty litter” says Gale.

The robotic therapy cats and dogs are used here to promote interactions between patients, to spark positive memories of their old pets, or to simply allow them to relax.

Jean Riley from Thearpeutic Recreation says, “The lowering of blood pressure, the calmness, it helps provide improved moon and stimulation”

“I find quite often the people that don’t respond to many therapies, they become very content, they smile they feel loved- they move maybe they don’t usually move.” says Beate Evans.

The cats are designed to respond to touch, if you don’t keep petting them, they’ll meow to get your attention, or roll over. And the dogs will bark or whine.

Zachary’s Paws visits the hospital every Friday with real pets

“The times when people are especially at need is usually the time when Zachary’s Paws isn’t here. They come for one hour a week and we are a 24/7 facility”, says Evans

These therapists say the robotic pets can work better for multiple reasons. Patients could be allergic to real animals, patients with behavioural issues can put a real animal in danger, and the robots are readily available.

Hasbro has donated almost a dozen of these pets and St. Peter’s is hoping to gain more because of their extreme success.