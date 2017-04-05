Robin Hood flour recall expands to all of Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded last month’s recall of Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour due to a possible E. coli contamination.

A recall issued on March 28 only involved consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, but now covers all of Canada.

The affected flour is sold in 10 kg bags and has an expiry date of April 17, 2018.

The recall was triggered during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA says there has been one reported illness.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.

Consumers are being advised to throw out the recalled product or return it to the store where it was purchased.