Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Robin Hood flour recall expands to all of Canada

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: canadian food inspection agency, flour, recall, Robin Hood

RobinHood

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded last month’s recall of Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour due to a possible E. coli contamination.

A recall issued on March 28 only involved consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, but now covers all of Canada.

The affected flour is sold in 10 kg bags and has an expiry date of April 17, 2018.

The recall was triggered during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA says there has been one reported illness.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.

Consumers are being advised to throw out the recalled product or return it to the store where it was purchased.


LATEST STORIES

Boy, 14, calls 911 while hanging onto side of a moving train

A casual fine dining experience

Best Wishes for April 5th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php