Roberto Osuna’s Lawyer appears in court over assault case

Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna’s court battle against an assault charge is not over.

Roberto Osuna was arrested in May for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, and suspended by Major League Baseball for violating its domestic assault policy. He was then traded to the Houston Astros where he has been playing since the beginning of September.

Osuna did not appear in court today and his lawyer spoke only briefly, stating discussions with the crown are still ongoing and they will progress on the 19th.

Osuna’s lawyer has said he’s looking to resolve this with a peace bond which would mean he would get no criminal record and can travel without restrictions

Otherwise, his lawyer says this will go to trial and Osuna will plead not guilty.