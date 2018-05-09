Roberto Osuna placed on administrative leave

Blue Jays closing pitcher Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with assault. Major League Baseball says it’s investigating the circumstances of the charges.

The Toronto Blue Jays released a statement saying “we are aware of the incident involving Roberto and fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to place him on administrative leave. We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization. As this remains an ongoing investigation by Toronto Police, the club will not comment further on the matter.”

Osuna will be in court June 18th.

The 23-year-old is in his fourth MLB season- all with the Blue Jays.