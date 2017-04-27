Robert Batemen high school at risk for closure

Students and parents of a Burlington high school say they are ready to put up a fight after the Halton school board recommended its closure.

It’s the special needs students they’re most concerned about. Andrew Nacev is one of some 300 kids who need special education at Robert Batemen high school. His mom says it took a while to find a school where her autistic son could get the attention he needed.

The school is equipt to deal with all kinds of special needs and even has access to a pool where kids with physical limitations can get exercise.

Robert Bateman also offers a bigger range of courses than most high schools and the school has seen millions of dollars in renovations in recent years to make it so diverse.

When the Halton school board was first looking into what schools could potentially be closed down they originally recommended Burlington Central, but after some hard lobbying from parents it was taken off the chopping block. Although the school board says the switch has nothing to do with parental pressure.

Central is not an accessible school and the building is 97 years old. Also on the chopping block is Lester B. Pearson.

A vote will take place in six weeks to determine which schools will be closing down.