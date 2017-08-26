Ch-Ching! Rewards

Robert Badgerow set for bail

Convicted murderer Robert Badgerow is set to be released from prison on bail.

Back in December the 59 year old was found guilty of the 1981 murder of 23-year old Hamilton nursing assistant Diane Werendowicz in a precedent-setting fourth trial.

Today his mother was at the John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton to sign the necessary paperwork for her son’s release. Once Badgerow is out of prison he will have to stay with her in her Binbrook home. He will have a curfew and will need to check in with Hamilton police once a week.

A date has not been set for his appeal.


