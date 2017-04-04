Fraud suspects used stolen credit cards in Burlington

Halton police are hoping the public can help identify two people who are wanted for theft and fraud.

Officers say after midnight on Thursday, several vehicles were broken into in the Guelph Line and Lakeshore Road area of Burlington.

The suspects stole various items including credit cards which were then used to make purchases at a local gas station and fast food chain.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau – Residential Property Crime Team at 905-825-4747 ext. 2368.

Halton police are reminding residents to avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle or in plain sight.