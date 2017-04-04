Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fraud suspects used stolen credit cards in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: break in, burlington, fraud, suspects, theft

burlingtontheftsuspect

Halton police are hoping the public can help identify two people who are wanted for theft and fraud.

Officers say after midnight on Thursday, several vehicles were broken into in the Guelph Line and Lakeshore Road area of Burlington.

The suspects stole various items including credit cards which were then used to make purchases at a local gas station and fast food chain.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau – Residential Property Crime Team at 905-825-4747 ext. 2368.

Halton police are reminding residents to avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle or in plain sight.

burlingtontheftsuspectwalking


LATEST STORIES

Suspect in Hamilton bank robbery also wanted by Toronto police

Fraud suspects used stolen credit cards in Burlington

Hamilton poverty

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php