Road repairs begin in Hamilton after Easter Weekend

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: closures, construction, Hamilton., repairs, road

The City of Hamilton will begin a few construction projects throughout the region after the Easter Weekend.

Starting on Monday Old Dundas and Ancaster Road will close until the end of May to complete repairs to the retaining wall. Traffic will stop at Lower Lions Club Road.

and tomorrow construction will begin on the intersection at first road west and green mountain road. the closure will be in effect to complete sanitary and storm water work. if you travel in those two areas plan alternate routes.

 


