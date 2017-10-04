The OPP is warning drivers about the dangers of speeding and distracted driving after newly released statistics show a spike in the number of road deaths caused by these deadly behaviours.

Barb Lethbridge is one of the 239 people killed on OPP patrolled roads this year, she died last week on the QEW after a vehicle collided with her motorcycle. Rob Hancock, says the death of his friend and riding club member has inspired him to speak out about something he sees all too often, distracted driving.

“I’d like to see drivers really start waking up, and respect the law. It could be your family member, just as it was Barb’s.”

Statistics released by the OPP show a growing number of preventable road deaths increasing to 239 deaths this year, from 228 at the same time last year. The 2 factors responsible for the most deaths are inattentive driving and speeding. With inattentive driving a factor in 63 deaths, and speeding a factor in 56. While there were 32 fatalities related to alcohol or drug impairment, and 31 involving lack of a restraint or seat-belt.

“Hopefully people will start having those conversations with their loved ones. Start changing these social norms. You wouldn’t get into a vehicle with an impaired driver, yet we don’t seem to have an issue when a driver whips out their phone to check a text message of their navigation.” Kerry Schmidt, OPP.

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, the OPP is collaborating with police services across Canada for “operation impact”, in an effort to help educate people on these bad and often deadly driving behaviours.